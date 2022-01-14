Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Lowered to €28.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZGPY. UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

SZGPY stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

