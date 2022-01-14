Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Lowered to €28.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZGPY. UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.
SZGPY stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
