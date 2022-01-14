BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

