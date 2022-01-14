BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $33.55.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
