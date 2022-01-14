Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) PT Lowered to $9.00

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 123.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,276,211 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,169. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.