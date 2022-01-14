Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 1,144 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $104.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.68 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,402 shares of company stock worth $39,350,550. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

