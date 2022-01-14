Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.28 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

