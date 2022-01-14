Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nasdaq by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 46,691.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $916,156. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $187.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.04. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.31.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

