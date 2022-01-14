Hoylecohen LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $127.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.53. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $128.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

