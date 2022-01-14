Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after buying an additional 62,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 833,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after buying an additional 125,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $19.57 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.