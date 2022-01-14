Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

