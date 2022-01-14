Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $501,000 Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.08% of Seritage Growth Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 102,469.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 43.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 76.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 25.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRG opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

