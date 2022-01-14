Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 360 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $252.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.44 and a 200 day moving average of $256.26.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

