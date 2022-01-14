CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CARG. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,013 shares of company stock worth $19,011,651 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

