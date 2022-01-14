PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $20.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

PBF opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 780.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 108,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PBF Energy by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,729 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

