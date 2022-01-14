AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AvePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

AvePoint stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

