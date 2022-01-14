Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Get ASML alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $815.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $730.08 on Tuesday. ASML has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $299.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $796.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $785.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $32,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.