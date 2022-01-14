StrongHands (SHND) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $374,467.68 and approximately $35.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,451,953 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

