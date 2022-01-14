O3Swap Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.80 or 0.07609361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,055.34 or 0.99513140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008184 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

