Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.07) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on J. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.98).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

