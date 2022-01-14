UBS Group Increases Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target to €121.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

AEOXF opened at $125.25 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

