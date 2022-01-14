Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/5/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/24/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/15/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.92) to GBX 265 ($3.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 224.35 ($3.05) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.96. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.