Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/14/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on the stock.
  • 1/13/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 1/5/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 11/24/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 11/15/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.92) to GBX 265 ($3.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 224.35 ($3.05) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.96. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

