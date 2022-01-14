Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.