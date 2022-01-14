Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Chegg by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.