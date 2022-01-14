Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.