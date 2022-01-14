CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tilray were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $19,950,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 938,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.