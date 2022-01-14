CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0050 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $235,510.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,200.95 or 0.99857712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00332486 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00088175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

