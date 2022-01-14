OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $5.06

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for $5.06 or 0.00011965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $26,159.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00057958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

