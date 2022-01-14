Analyzing Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) & PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -7.37% -9.32% -3.96%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alpine 4 and PowerFleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00

PowerFleet has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.40%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Alpine 4.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and PowerFleet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet $113.59 million 1.49 -$9.01 million ($0.42) -11.19

Alpine 4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Alpine 4 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

