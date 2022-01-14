Critical Analysis: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) vs. Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 23.48% 11.66% 1.11% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.77 $12.73 million $1.73 8.09 Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

