Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.07. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,038,000 after purchasing an additional 283,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,165,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 225,237 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

