Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $9.56 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.