Raymond James Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAG. boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

