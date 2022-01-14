Short Interest in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Declines By 66.7%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $509,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $1,058,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $5,682,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.29.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

