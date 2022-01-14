Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.25

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 3796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,796 shares of company stock worth $5,525,087. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

