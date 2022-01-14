Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Down 4.7%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. 2,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 114,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $546.29 million, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.