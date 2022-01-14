Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $80.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

