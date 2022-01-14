Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Opsens Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Opsens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OPS opened at C$2.56 on Friday. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.32 million and a PE ratio of -213.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

