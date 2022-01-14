Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in December

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the December 15th total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,094,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Porsche Automobil stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Separately, DZ Bank began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

