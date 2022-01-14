ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.88. 5,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 863,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 559.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 115,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

