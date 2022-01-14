BP (NYSE:BP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 786,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,292,828 shares.The stock last traded at $31.29 and had previously closed at $30.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BP. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in BP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in BP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

