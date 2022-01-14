COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 3.9%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 1,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 545,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

CMPS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

The firm has a market cap of $743.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

