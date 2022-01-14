Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Decreases By 96.9%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.0 days.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41.

Get United Internet alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.49.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.