Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Decreases By 96.9%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.0 days.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.49.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

