Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 41.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

