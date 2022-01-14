Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

