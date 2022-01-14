Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 66.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWOB opened at $75.51 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.