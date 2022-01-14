Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 20,000 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Sierra Metals’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Sierra Metals Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.