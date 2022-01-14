Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,394 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

SCHE opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

