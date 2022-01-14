Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.19 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 789,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,454 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

