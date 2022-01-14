Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $364,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

