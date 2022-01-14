Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,563 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after acquiring an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,214,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Shares of EXR opened at $206.61 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.86.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

