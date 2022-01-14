Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after buying an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $17.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

